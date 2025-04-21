Construction begins Monday on road between Highways 52 and 14

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester motorists can expect delays when traveling along 11th Avenue Southeast starting Monday, April 21.

Olmsted County Public Works announced it would be doing concrete rehabilitation, bituminous shoulder mill and overlay, and restriping work along County State Aid Highway 1, or 11th Ave SE. The work will take place between Highway 14 and Highway 52.

CSAH 1 will remain open to traffic during the project, but will be reduced to a single lane in many places. Dependent on the weather, the work is expected to be done by early June.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.