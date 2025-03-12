Connor Bowman’s enters arguments against 1st-degree murder indictment, evidence found in home

(ABC 6 News) – Connor Bowman, a former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife with gout medication, entered arguments against using some evidence law enforcement gathered in his upcoming trial.

Bowma is accused of the premeditated poisoning and murder of his wife, pharmacist Betty Bowman, in August of 2023.

He faces 1st- and 2nd-degree murder charges.

Bowman’s defense has previously argued that various warrants used to gather key evidence were not specific enough to be used in court, and that pulling evidence from Bowman’s various work devices violates medical privacy rights.

In 70 pages of arguments filed Monday, March 10, his defense once again argues those points.

Bowman’s attorneys claim investigators seized medical records related to third parties not involved in the case, and failed to place reasonable limits on searches for information related to death, dying, or Bowman’s internet use.

The State of Minnesota’s prosecuting attorneys are scheduled to file counter-arguments by April 1.