Connecting incarcerated parents stay connected to their kids

(ABC 6 News) – In Olmsted County, an effort is underway to support incarcerated parents and their kids.

The Parenting Inside Out program began in 2019 when six county jails in Minnesota, including Olmsted County, came together to form the Minnesota Model Jail Practices Learning Community.

The community is looking to help incarcerated parents maintain relationships with their children. They’re doing it by allowing free 24-7 video calls for inmates. as well as providing welcoming environments for kids visiting their parents in jail.

“Our parenting inside our program has given us the opportunity to get parents together and not only give them some skills to take with them when they do reconnect with their family owned community,” said Corporal Cory Sherman, a Parenting Inside Out coach, “but to hopefully also give them some good skills to help be a better parent while they’re incarcerated, as well as how to deal with situations that may come up while they’re incarcerated.”

The program’s focus is not only to improve relationships between kids and their parents, but also to reduce the chance of their parents reoffending, increase child wellbeing and improve public safety.