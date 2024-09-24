Congressional leaders agree on short-term funding bill to avoid government shutdown
(ABC 6 News) — Congressional leaders have announced an agreement on a short-term funding bill, averting a possible government shutdown.
The bill will fund agencies for about three months, pushing a final decision until after the November election.
Also included in the bill is $231 million to bolster the Secret Service after the two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump.
This agreement comes at a crucial time as the new budget year begins October 1st.