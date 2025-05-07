Congressional candidate endorsed by Rochester and Byron Teachers Union

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester and Byron Teachers Union announced their support for Congressional Candidate Jake Johnson.

Johnson is running as a Democratic candidate for Minnesota’s First Congressional District. He’s challenging Republican incumbent Representative Brad Finstad who is running for reelection next year.

Johnson has been a teacher at Mayo High School for 19 years, and President of the Rochester Education Association Vince Wagner said in a statement “Jake’s work for Union members is relentless. He serves our members without rest, prioritizing their well-being.”