Congress pushes to make the bald eagle the national bird

(ABC 6 News) — Did you know the United States currently does not have an official national bird?

Congress is hoping to change that soon, pushing to officially give the designation to the bald eagle.

ABC 6 News reporter Chandler Jackson reports live from the National Eagle Center in Wabasha to discuss those efforts.