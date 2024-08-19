Congratulations to the winners of this year’s ABC 6 News Ice Cream Giveaway!

(ABC 6 News) — For the past few weeks, ABC 6 News has been collecting entries from viewers for this year’s ice cream giveaway.

Now, it’s time to announce those winners. Congratulations to the following winners and thanks to all who participated!

Mary H. – Rochester Bri L – Austin Marcia S – Albert Lea Kirsten K – Austin Holly R – Kasson Sonya D – Owatonna Tiffany O – Rochester Debbie N – Rochester Heather O – Rochester