Concerns over wild parsnip grow in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — It is green and growing outside thanks to the summer rain, but one weed is getting popular for all the wrong reasons.

Wild parsnip is an invasive species that can be seen crowding out ditches all over the area, but Austin has become a hotspot for the plant that packs a punch.

“If you get into it, and you get the sap on your skin, it’ll actually cause some significant skin irritation. It can cause blistering and almost burning. It’s got a chemical in it that’s activated by UV light, so if you’re out in the sunlight, and you get it on your skin, you get some pretty nasty skin irritation,” said Luke Reese, the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center director.

Those potentially dangerous effects have caused concerns about wild parsnip to rise in Austin.

The plant has been seen in many favorite outdoor spots this summer, including the Ramsey Mill Pond areea, so experts are warning residents to keep an eye out.