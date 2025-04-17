Concerns over Waseca apartment building were raised prior to partial collapse

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The partial apartment building collapse in Waseca sits at a near-identical sight from when it first came crumbling down on April 2.

City building official, Dan Murphy, said an initial inspection revealed there was movement on the back wall of the building and he advised the landlord Brent Buysee to hire a structural engineer to design the wall repair and hire a building restoration contractor.

No action was taken on the building until the city received a phone call from a tenant complaining about the back wall prompting the city to take a closer look.

“Once we receive a complaint, legally we have to take action,” Murphy said. “Then my investigation revealed further movement.”

Murphy said in a letter to Buysee on March 18 that the rear wall “failed structurally” and “poses a threat to the life, health and safety of the public.”

Immediately, the tenants from units six and seven in the building were vacated.

“Those were the ones that were in the most hazardous situation so that was also upon the recommendation of the structural engineer,” Murphy said.

But building resident Lisa Houston said she was told the residents of unit six and seven moved in and then two days later moved out with no explanation as to why.

According to Murphy, Buysee was compliant throughout the process of getting the wall fixed. ABC 6 News reached out to Buysee for an on-camera interview, which he declined, but agreed to speak over the phone.

Buysee said walls don’t fix themselves overnight and he just ran out of time.

“I mean I was in the process of getting it fixed, it just didn’t move fast enough,” Buysee said.

The press release from the City of Waseca states five bits of action were taken in March but only one in January.

Tenants said the city did not say much about what they were doing in order to remedy the situation in March. Houston said she noticed when the city roped off the back wall. She texted Buysee about it and he said he had to fix the wall but nothing was planned but should expect power outages.

Houston then said “so we’re safe right?” to which Buysee responded “yes.”

Even after the partial collapse, one of the tenants, Celina Campagna, said communication from the city and landlord has been minimal.

“There really hasn’t been any communication, if you text the landlord he will usually reply but he isn’t going out of his way to tell us what’s going on.”

Tenants need to leave their temporary housing on Thursday meaning people like Houston are scurrying to find a place to call home.

“I keep running into ‘there’s a waiting list, we’re full right now,'” Houston said. “There’s not much around here.”

Tenants were allowed to go into the building on Wednesday to grab some stuff for more long term living. City officials also said the incident is an open investigation.