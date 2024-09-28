Concerns of political violence grow

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Political violence seems to be escalating across the nation as Election Day draws closer.

Penny Wichser, an employee at the Red Wing Trump Office, has seen it firsthand, after a man came to the store on Tuesday, damaging property and causing a disturbance.

“All of a sudden I hear this clanging in the parking lot, and I think what in the world is that, then I start to hear screaming, obscenities, name-calling,” said Wichser. “It was just alarming, somewhat frightening and just really sad.”

Then around noon on Friday, it was a full-on evacuation at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office after a suspicious package appeared on the doorstep.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued the following statement:

“Threatening election officials is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment. This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure. We will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the person or persons responsible for this action are held accountable.”

The FBI and USPS are on the investigation.

Both incidents follow two attempts to kill former President Donald Trump.

“With two assassination attempts on him, and then all of this popping up for his supporters too. Yeah, it’s just a hostile environment which is really sad cause it shouldn’t be, we should be able to disagree about things and be civil to each other,” said Wichser.

Wichser says recent political violence and hostility is much worse than four years ago.

“Even my own neighbors of hearing words come out of their mouth that stating that, you know, wished that whoever was shooting at him wouldn’t have missed,” said Wichser. “I mean even, you don’t have to like him, but he’s a human being, so you shouldn’t wish him dead, I mean that’s just wrong.”

The growing trend of political violence is worrisome for election officials too, and a primary concern heading into November is the physical safety of poll workers.

“It’s something that we’ve seen across the nation. We’ve had some localized concerns and possible threats, but nothing that’s been acted upon,” said Adam Wedmore, Cerro Gordo County Election Auditor.

In Cerro Gordo County, poll workers are trained in de-escalation tactic and work closely with law enforcement to keep potential violence away from the polling place.

“We are always prepared for any type of situation that could come up. We hope it goes off perfectly without a hitch, but we’re prepared for any minor situations that come up,” said Wedmore.

Early voting has already begun in Minnesota, and begins in Iowa on October 16.

You can register to vote and see what’s on your ballot in Minnesota here. In Iowa, you can do so here.