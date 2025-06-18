Community vigil planned for Wednesday night on steps of state Capitol, memorial growing

(KSTP) – A candlelight vigil will be held on the steps of the Minnesota Capitol to remember Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at 8 p.m. Wednesday. There, a memorial including cards and signs continues to grow.

A memorial on the steps of the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Credit: Bailey Hurley/KSTP-TV

Organizers say the vigil will last until about 9:30 p.m. If you’re planning to attend, you’re asked to bring your own candle, and are also asked to not bring signs of any kind.

The Hortmans were killed at their home early Saturday morning in what prosecutors say was a politically targeted attack. On Tuesday, a procession was held while their bodies were moved to a funeral home in Minneapolis. Their dog, Gilbert, also died from injuries he received during the home invasion.

The public is invited to attend the vigil and to not only pray for the healing of the Hortman children, but also for state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who continue to recover from Saturday’s shooting.

One woman says Melissa Hortman was her Sunday school teacher years ago and remembered her as a kind and happy woman with radiant and positive energy.

“Just shock. It was one of those days where it was a beautiful day, blue skies. And you’re like, someone’s life just ended. Someone who was just doing their best and be there for people and truly make the world better and they’re just gone. And who would do that?” said Jessica Raaen-Tolzmann of Arden Hills.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the Hortmans’ funeral, along with repairs to their home, which are needed due to the bullets, stun grenades and tear gas canisters used during the police response, according to a post on the fundraiser page. So far, more than $145,000 has been raised. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Another fundraiser has been set up to support the Hoffman family. A link for that fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

The suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, is in federal custody facing both federal and state charges. You can find complete coverage of the shootings, manhunt for Boelter and the aftermath by clicking here.