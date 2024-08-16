Community reacts to United Hospital District no longer coming to Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s incredibly disappointing for so many people living here in Albert Lea, and for many, they say the decision really came out of nowhere.

“We’re very disappointed, we’re trying so hard to get healthcare here, it’s very lax and we just need to get a provider who will stay here,” Carol Bertelson said.

Bertelson is one of many people left feeling frustrated about keeping healthcare providers in the city.

“It’s very hard and you get put on hold a lot when you try to call and make an appointment, it’s very difficult to get in and I would like to see that opening up better,” Liz Eulberg said.

When asked why UHD decided back out of setting up shop in Albert Lea, a representative replied quote, “the current healthcare climate in Albert Lea being what it is.”

They did not elaborate further.

It’s something people like Bertelson says she’s used to.

“We just had the experience where we had to go to Austin, they had a bed finally and this just happened this week.”

UHD says for now, its closest facility will remain in Wells, about 22 miles away from Albert Lea.

It’s a setback for those living here in the community, but getting healthcare closer to the city is a fight they won’t give up on.

ABC 6 News reached out to the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition for comment, but they haven’t responded.

Mason City Clinic, the other healthcare provider, opened its doors in April.