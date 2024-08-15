Community reacts to another request for funding from RPS

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Voters speak out on the proposed operating referendum on the ballot this fall.

This comes after last year’s $10 million technology referendum failed while Mayo Clinic ended up stepping in to gift the district $10 million with no strings attached.

Some say they are in support of giving money to the district.

“I have a daughter in high school right now and I can see firsthand how much the school struggle, I will hand over my money day in and day out to the schools,” Elizabeth Garza said.

While others still have questions.

“Any institution involved in authority needs to maintain some level of trust from the public and the school district has not done a good job of doing it,” Jesse O’Driscoll said.

After the technology levy failed last year, superintendent Pekel said voters had their own interpretation of technology which led to uncertainty.

“When you said technology, for some people that didn’t seem like a necessary investment in kids in teaching and learning,” RPS superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said.

While the district has faced financial issues, some believe they’re doing their best they can despite the circumstances.

“I just want him to keep fighting for the kids like he’s doing, they’re always going to face that criticism, backlash whether we agree or disagree,” Garza said.

Other voters believe the district could do better at building public trust with them before jumping on board with the referendum.

“They’re not doing a good job, and I would not be surprised if their referendum fails this year,” O’Driscoll said.

Superintendent Pekel made it clear that cuts would be made if the referendum failed, describing it as unavoidable.

That’s something the district will discuss if it comes to that.