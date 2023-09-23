Community members paint new mural in Lowertown Neighborhood

(ABC 6 News) – A local artist receiving a grant for two murals in Rochester. Friday she’s getting set to begin the first of those two murals in the Lowertown Neighborhood.

Local artist Cassandra Buck is no stranger to murals but this one is bit unique for her. She is getting help from everyone in the community.

Friday morning Cassandra and community members were out at the only Silver Lake Fire Station to give it new purpose. The garage door of the old station will now have mural inspired by the community and painted by community members.

“Yeah, so basically it’s just a giant coloring book. So, I can kind of direct them on what colors to use and then anybody can come and paint,” said Buck.

Cassandra received 10,000 dollars for these two mural projects and partnered with the Lowertown Neighborhood Association to get it all done.

The second mural will be started in a couple of weeks just a few blocks from this mural to bring some color and life to an otherwise blank alleyway.