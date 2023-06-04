Community members come together for “A Time of Remembrance” Forum

(ABC 6 News) – A community of people who have felt the unbearable loss of losing a loved one from addiction, overdoses and suicide came together in Rochester today.

People gathered at St. Lukes episcopal church for a time of remembrance.

They brought photos of loved ones they lost and a few speakers shared their stories with the community.

“Keep the conversation going, let people know it is ok to speak about this type of thing, and we want to see if there’s something as a community we can come together to prevent this from happening,” Toni Kay Mangskau said.

Toni lost two loved ones to suicide.

She hopes to continue to have forums like this in the future to provide a safe space to continue these types of conversations.