Community Excellence Awards: Mary Hanson

(ABC 6 News) — Mary Hanson is a dedicated quilter, volunteer, and friend in the Rochester community, and her work with Castle Quilters and 125 Live is admired by many who know her.

Hanson has been a volunteer with Castle Quilters since 1997, and she has spent over 20 of those years overseeing the group.

The Castle Quilters provide over 20 organizations in the area with handmade items to enrich the lives of those in need.

In 2024, Hanson oversaw almost 13,000 volunteer hours, and she donated almost $34,000 of materials.

“I’ve always been a volunteer throughout my whole life, so its just a part of life that I’ve always been a part of, to helping others,” Hanson said.

Outside of her work at 125 Live, Hanson is an active community member working as a caterer for Joe Powers and working at the Mayo Civic Center. Her friends say there is no slowing her down.