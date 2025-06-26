Community Excellence Awards: Lynda Gilbertson

(ABC 6 News) — Social isolation is a real pandemic today for senior communities, and Lynda Gilbertson, an active member at 125 Live, volunteers so she can help seniors feel at home and find a community.

Gilbertson spends 15-20 hours per week volunteering for the 125 Live food pantry and the senior dining program.

She always goes the extra mile, doing everything with a smile on her face. Her favorite volunteer activities include stocking shelves in the food pantry and decorating the lunchroom each week for the free community lunch program.

“I have been coming to 125 for three years, and they give a lot to me, and this way I’m giving

back, and just gives you a good feeling to give back, to helping other people,” Gilbertson said.

The 125 community notices how Gilbertson pours her heart into everything she does. She works to be friendly and engaging and wants everyone to feel welcome and be treated with respect.