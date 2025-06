(ABC 6 News) — John Borcherding volunteers at the Salvation Army in Rochester every week washing dishes to get food on trays, and he’s been doing it for nine years.

“I try to do as much as I can, and I work hard. I feel it keeps me healthy. I think it’s helping me as well as me helping them,” said Borcherding.

Borcherding says the organization’s Christian focus on serving others drew him in.