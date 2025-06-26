Community Excellence Awards: Dr. Rosa “Memy” Diaz

(ABC 6 News) — Dr. Rosa “Memy” Diaz goes to The Landing MN three days per week to provide medical care to people experiencing homelessness.

Dr. Diaz estimates she helps at least six patients per day, sometimes even going into the streets to ask people if they need help.

She is a cancer researcher at Mayo Clinic, but it was when her kids left the nest, she decided to give back.

Dr. Diaz has been volunteering at The Landing for two years, not only providing care but to also be there to help translate for Spanish speakers. She says the world needs an extra dose of compassion.

“We need to have, we need to be kind. We need to help each other and connect each other. You know, life can be difficult often, and we need more humanity and connection,” Dr. Diaz said.

Crystal Gray nominated Dr. Diaz, saying she brings light into the world and makes some delicious baked goods.

Gray says Dr. Diaz helps people in their lowest moments and provides them a sense of feeling valued.