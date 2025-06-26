Community Excellence Awards: Dr. Rob Vander Broek

(ABC 6 News) — We all know the Good Samaritan Dental Clinic at The Salvation Army is full of dedicated and passionate volunteers, but patients and staff say Dr. Rob Vander Broek is one of the best.

Dr. Vander Broek has spent more than 500 hours helping patients with dental work, usually removing teeth even for those without insurance. He is mostly known for being calm and nurturing to everyone he helps.

“It’s humbling for sure to be selected out as an individual, but its really not a personal achievement. It’s acknowledgement again of the value and importance of this clinic and the salvation army to southeast Minnesota,” Dr. Vander Broek said.

He’s been on the signup sheet every month since 2015.