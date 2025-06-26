Community Excellence Awards: Dan and Susan Crowell

(ABC 6 News) — Channel One Regional Food bank helps so many people, but it could not function without its volunteers, and for the last five years, Dan and Susan Crowell have been a staple.

The duo packs boxes of food for those who can’t leave their house and come in person.

Every week, the Crowells spend hours packing, and consistency makes all the difference.

“I like to think of the people on the other end and hope that it makes their day just a little bit easier,” said Susan Crowell.

When they’re not volunteering, the Crowells are software engineers at IBM.