Community continues response to viral video showing woman using racial slurs against a child

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester community has continued to respond to a viral video capturing a woman using racial slurs against a child.

The woman was shown berating a young black child after she claims he stole her son’s diaper bag.

The Rochester Police Department says it is looking into the matter.

In the meantime, the woman in the video has started a fundraising campaign asking for donations to possibly help relocate her family out of protection.

The Rochester branch of the NAACP also responded.

“This is about that 5-year-old. This is about her using her words of hate to harm that boy, to harm his family, to harm our community, and now she wants to make money off of this, totally unacceptable,” said President Wale Elegbede.

The NAACP also started a fundraiser, saying the money will help support the child who was on the receiving end of the racial comments.