Community comes together in support of Rapidan Dam Store owners

(ABC 6 News) — David Hruska and his sister, Jenny, lost their long-time home and the Rapidan Dam Store due to the Rapidan Dam’s partial collapse and the ensuing erosion and flooding.

The home was swept into the Blue Earth River while the store was torn down due to concerns that it too would soon be lost to the raging waters.

“It’s been a shock,” David said. “Ever since then, it’s been a roller coaster.”

Now, the community is coming together and trying to rally support for the family who just lost everything.

Five years ago, the Hruska family found themselves in a position where they needed to give back after a little boy was swept into the Blue Earth River and drowned.

As the boy’s family searched the shore for his body, David and Jenny’s father, Jim, made dinner for the family in the Rapidan Dam Store and collected donations.

Now, the Hruskas are on the receiving end of the community’s generosity following their own tragedy. “We’re feeling that from everybody involved in this situation, and we thank everybody for that as well,” Jenny said.