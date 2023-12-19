Commission holding potential final meeting Tuesday on new state flag design

(KSTP) – The commission tasked with finding a new state flag and seal design is holding what’s expected to be its final meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, the group chose the below design as the base concept for the new flag. During Tuesday’s meeting, which started at 9 a.m., members plan to make some modifications to the design, with a final decision expected to be made.

Base design for new Minnesota state flag (KSTP)

Last month, the commission narrowed the number of submissions to six finalists, with the top three chosen on Dec. 12.

The group has until January 1 to recommend a final design.

The panel has already settled on a preliminary design for a new state seal. However, some slight design modifications may still be made to No. 224 before the commission formally adopts its choice.

Specifically, members of the committee were considering changes to the stars, making the loon’s eye color red, and debating whether or not the state motto should be on the seal and in what language.