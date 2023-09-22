Comedian, actor Chevy Chase to screen ‘Christmas Vacation’ in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Comedian and actor Chevy Chase is coming to Rochester it was announced on Friday.

Chase and his wife Jayni will take part in a live discussion and audience Q&A following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, at Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $25 plus fees. VIP meet and greet photo opportunity tickets that include a premium seat are available for $149 and $249 plus fees. Purchase tickets at Mayo Civic Center Box Office or online, HERE.

An original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Chase helped turn SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chase a world-wide household name.