College student circumnavigates Lake Superior in a kayak

A soon-to-be college junior at Saint Scholastica kayaked Lake Superior over the course of six weeks.

20-year-old Cale Prosen spent six weeks circumnavigating Lake Superior in a kayak. The college student planned the trip around trying to spread awareness for natural conservation.

“I didn’t want to lose sight of the adventure,” Prosen said as he explained his trip. “I tried to keep focus on the long term and know that the rough moments would come and go. But I wanted to create memories that would last forever.”

When Prosen isn’t kayaking his way around the largest lake in North America, he is a biology, chemistry, and secondary science major.