Cold Weather Tips: Cars and Clothes

(ABC 6 News) – Extreme cold is bound for Southeast Minnesota over the next few days with wind chills as low as -40, so keeping yourself and your car safe and running smoothly is crucial.

Temperatures like what are expected can be rough on both the battery and the engine of your car.

“That’s the most calls I’ve had today, is vehicles not turning over, not starting,” says Todd Lange, owner of Rochester Auto Care. “And I’m sure 90% of them are battery related. Most of them are filled with liquid (and when) it gets super cold and the viscosity changes, so it just takes more energy through the battery to the starting system.”

Tires are also super important, though without the ice and snow, it’s more making sure they’re aired up that matters as the cold will decrease your car’s tire pressure.

Replacing your window washing fluid is another big one, especially with all the road grime out there now.

“Some cars, the freeze point of the washer fluid isn’t low enough so it’ll freeze in the tank and then the washers won’t work,” says Lange.

This will all help keep you on the road – but what if you end up off it?

Well, then you’re going to wish you had the proper clothing to settle in for an unknown amount of time – plus your standard vehicle emergency kit.

“As this winter has shown us, you never know what it’s going to bring,” says Kristin Welch, owner of Tyrol Ski & Sports. “Just having some different options so that you can gear up and bundle up as much as you need.”

Layers are, of course, the most important.

At the base, you should have some kind of moisture wicking wool or synthetic material that will take your sweat and get rid of it.

Don’t wear anything with cotton, as it will absorb the moisture but it won’t evaporate it away.

Middle layers can have some flexibility.

The biggest thing is making sure it’s dense enough to trap air against your body so that it warms up; something like a synthetic blend or feather down.

“(That) is gonna be super warm cause down is such a nice lightweight, very warm insulation,” says Welch.

Then, the outer layer can just be a shell that breaks the wind and holds everything together.

Last but not least, your accessories – head (hat or beanie), shoulders (scarf, face mask, etc.) , fingers (gloves or mittens), and toes (thick socks).

You’ll want good materials like wool to maintain warmth in the extremities.

Of course the best way to stay safe during this cold snap is to just stay inside as much as possible.

Rochester Public Transit will be offering their buses as warm places to be through Wednesday for anyone who doesn’t have a place to go during the day.