Co-op reports mass outages near Hollandale, Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn-Mower Electrical Co-op outages map shows power out for 95% of customers between Hollandale and Clark’s Grove as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Of 564 customers in the Northwest coverage area, 539 do not currently have power.

The Albert-Lea area also shows that around 31 percent of customers do not have power.

Around 5:30 p.m., the outage map showed that 40-50 percent of customers were experiencing outages in the Riceland, Lyle, and Windom areas.

“Due to the storm, there are multiple outages in our area (Albert Lea, Hollandale, Lyle & Rose Creek),” the co-op’s Facebook page reported. “Crews are being dispatched and will work safely to restore power as soon as possible. Please report outages by calling (800) 734-6421, and share the cause of outage, if known.”