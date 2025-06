(ABC 6 News) – Starting Wednesday, June 4, 15th Street SW in Mason City will be closed at the intersection of South Benjamin Avenue for five days.

Courtesy of City of Mason City

The closure is necessary due to street panel repairs on 15th Street SW, as part of the City’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program.

For any questions, call the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.