(ABC 6 News) — The closure of southbound 55th Avenue in Rochester that was originally scheduled to end on Friday, August 9th has been extended.

The closure is now scheduled until Monday, August 12th, which has completely closed southbound traffic on 55 Avenue NW from 55 Street NW to 56 Street NW.

The road has been closed since August 6th. The closure is related to a private project.