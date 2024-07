(ABC 6 News) — From July 18th through the 22nd, contractors will close 3rd Street NW in Rochester near 3rd Avenue NW.

While work is being done on the road, the sidewalk on the south side of 3rd Street will also be closed.

Access to the apartment building off 3 Avenue NW will be through the surface parking lot to the east.

The closure is related to soil borings and subsequent concrete replacements.