(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, July 31st, 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW in Rochester will be closed due to the Farmer’s Market.

2nd Avenue SW will be closed from 3rd Street SW to 4 Street SW, and 3rd Street SW from 2nd Avenue SW east to the alley.

Sidewalks will remain open.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects.