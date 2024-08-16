Clinton County in Iowa votes to stop using tornado sirens

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Clinton County, Iowa, a familiar sound may be coming to an end.

The county’s Emergency Management Committee voted unanimously to stop using its 18 outdoor warning sirens, more commonly known as tornado sirens.

It’s been under discussion for years, and more than a dozen county mayors have also agreed.

Clinton County officials say the cost of a single siren is more than $700 per year, and if that siren breaks, it costs about $6000 to repair.