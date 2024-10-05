Cleveland man injured in Rochester crash on Hwy 63

(ABC 6 News) — A man from Cleveland, Ohio, was injured in a Rochester crash on Highway 63 Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when 20-year-old Atiba Fitz was traveling westbound on 48th Street SE and collided with Nicholas Meyers of Rochester as he was turning onto Hwy 63.

Fitz was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while Meyers was not injured in the crash.

MSP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.