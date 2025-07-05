Clear Lake woman honors husband’s memory by adding him to fireworks display

Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration isn't complete without it's famous fireworks show, but this year's display is extra special for at least one Clear Lake local.

Three years ago, Sue Golly’s husband, Richard Nettleton, passed away from heart failure.

The two had been married 22 years by the time he died, their anniversary falling on the 4th of July.

Golly says her husband grew up around Clear Lake and always loved what the city had to offer, but the yearly 4th of July celebration especially.

“From the time he was just a little boy with his brothers and his father and his family and as he grew with his own children and grandchildren, he loved everything 4th of July especially on the lake,” she said. “He loved everything on the lake.”

That’s why this year, on what would have been their 25th anniversary, Golly worked with the fireworks organizer to include a small portion of his ashes into the fireworks display to be launched over the lake.

“It just seemed like a fun way to celebrate you know the spaces and places that he loved to be,” Golly said.