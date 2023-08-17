Clear Lake police share video of car burglary suspects

(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake, IA police department shared video of three suspected burglars Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to a Facebook post, officers received multiple calls about overnight vehicle burglaries Wednesday, mainly in the SE part of Clear Lake.

Officers asked anyone with information about the three suspects, visible on a residential security video, to contact the police department at 641-357-2186.

The police department also reminded residents to bring valuables inside from cars, and to lock vehicles overnight.

Watch the video here: https://fb.watch/mu07os0aMe/