(ABC 6 News) — The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

According to CLPD, 12-year-old Jessalyn Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants and red Crocs.

CLPD believes Jessalyn may have traveled to the Waterloo area.

If you have any information on where Jessalyn may be, contact CLPD at 641-357-2186. You may remain anonymous.