Clear Lake Police: Boat ramp closed in Clear Lake; unmanned boat found on the lake

(ABC 6 News) — The Main Avenue boat ramp in Clear Lake is closed due to an “incident on the lake,” according to the Clear Lake Police Department.

CLPD says the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and the Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments are at the scene.

According to CLPD, law enforcement found an unmanned boat driving on the lake, and officers are currently looking for the boat’s occupant(s).

CLPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.