(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Police Department (CLPD) is asking the public for help with any information about a car crash happened at Hwy 18 and N. 8th Street, according to a Facebook post.

CLPD says the crash happened Saturday, August 17 around 4:45 p.m.

If you have any information about the crash and/or witnessed it, CLPD asks that you call police at 651-357-2186.