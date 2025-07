(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

CLPD posted to Facebook at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, asking for help finding Heather Lowe.

Heather Lowe, courtesy of Clear Lake Police Department Facebook

She was last known to be in the Cerro Gordo or Floyd County area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CLPD at 641-357-2186.