Clear Lake offers ways to connect this week

(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is offering four ways for members to connect this week, with the first happening tonight.

On Tuesday, June 3, a “Business After Hours” event will be hosted by APCL, Yacht Club & Clear Lake Sailing Center. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., there will be appetizers, drinks, networking, and a prize drawing to win a free APCL membership. No RSVP is needed.

Thursdays on Main Season Kickoff with start on Thursday, June 5 in downtown Clear Lake from 6 to 9 p.m. It kicks off with One Vision Human Foosball and live music with The Mockingbirds. This event will continue throughout the summer every Thursday.

On Friday, June 6, there will be a Social Media Power Hour at the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center. This month’s topic is Mastering Ads and Paid Social Campaigns. The event is free for chamber members and goes from 9 to 10 a.m.

Also on Friday will be the Georgette Bridal Atelier Launch Party and Open House. It’s a chance to celebrate Clear Lake’s newest luxury pop-up bridal shop. The first 50 guests will get a goodie bag, and there will also be the chance to win a Surf Ballroom giveaway. it goes from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the New Music Experience Center.