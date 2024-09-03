Clear Lake man sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Michael Ryan Mikkelson, 37, of Clear Lake was sentenced to more than four years in prison after an April 26, 2024, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a person convicted of domestic violence.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Mikkelson admitted that on the night of September 15, 2023, he was riding his bicycle in Clear Lake when an officer from Clear Lake Police Department spotted him.

The officer was aware that Mikkelson had an arrest warrant out of Cerro Gordo County and made contact with him. Mikkelson ran when he was advised that he was being taken into custody on the warrant.

The officer lost Mikkelson in the dark after a short foot pursuit, but he later turned himself in.

On October 3, 2023, a resident found a handgun next to a garage where the officer lost sight of Mikkelson, and Mikkelson later admitted that the gun was his.

Mikkelson was sentenced to 51 months in prison and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.