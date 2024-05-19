Clear Lake launches History Ride

(ABC 6 News) – This National Travel & Tourism Week, Clear Lake invites locals and visitors to embark on an interactive journey with the launch of the Clear Lake History Ride.

According to a press release from Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, the ride spans 14 miles around the lake, promising to be enjoyable for history enthusiasts or those simply eager to soak in the beauty of the city.

From well-known landmarks to quirky sites, three National Historic Sites, one National Landmark and gorgeous landscapes, the adventure begins at Clear Lake City Park, where riders will set out on tour of discovery, using the history ride mobile friendly website as their guide.

“We’re excited to introduce the Clear Lake History Ride as a tribute to National Travel & Tourism Week,” said Libbey Hohn, Director of Clear Lake Tourism. “Our previous history tours have been immensely popular, and this entertaining lake lap has something to see and learn at each location. I want to encourage people to get out and explore Clear Lake in a new and engaging way with fun stops around the lake.”



Participants can access the Clear Lake History Ride tour on their mobile devices here, or by scanning QR codes conveniently placed on posters throughout the town, allowing the visitors the freedom to explore at their own pace.