Clear Lake kicks off 4th of July celebrations

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Clear Lake in Iowa is kicking off 4th Of July celebrations early starting on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Festivities start with a Lakeside vendor market, the Evans United Shows Carnival, and Bingo all starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. There will also be live music from The Schmidt Brothers starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday, July 4th, the city will hold it’s annual 4th of July Parade as well as its Freedom 5k run.

There are plenty more festive events celebrating Independence Day in Clear Lake from Wednesday to Sunday, July 6th. A full list of events can be found on the city’s website.