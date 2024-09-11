Clear Lake Fire Department holds “Never Forget” 9/11 memorial event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday marked 23 years since September 11th, 2001, when the U.S. was targeted by a terrorist attack.

To remember the day, the Clear Lake Fire Department is holding its “Never Forget” memorial service. The event features a flag raising ceremony, placement of helmets, and presenting of the colors with a guest speaker.

After the program, there will be an emergency vehicle procession around the lake.