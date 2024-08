(ABC 6 News) — A fire in Clear Lake has left about a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a home on Thursday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the fire which took place on the 4200 block of S. Shore Drive just before 10 AM.

Heavy smoke engulfed the two-story home before firefighters were able to quickly knock the flames down.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.