Clear Lake 4th of July parade goes off without a hitch

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake’s annual 4th of July parade is widely lauded to be one of the best not only in Iowa, but the entire Midwest (especially if you ask those around Clear Lake), and it seems this year that tradition of excellence continues.

Eighty floats entertained roughly 20,000 onlookers on what was a beautiful day for a parade.

This particular event has long been a staple of the area, and combined with the rest of what Clear Lake’s celebration has to offer it’s no wonder the parade is so popular.

“I think the fact that we have a multi-day celebration with a huge carnival is obviously a big draw,” said Stacy Doughan, president of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. “So many people come here enjoy the parade, enjoy the carnival, and then stay for some of the best fireworks in the country.”

And enjoy the parade people did, watching the marching bands and massive trucks go by.

Fun had be all from the young to the young at heart.

“I always like the bands because I was in the band, and the floats and everything that’s involved,” said Patricia Poling, who used to march in the parade when she was young. “I think it’s just because of 4th of July, it’s always been a big attraction with my family and everything. It’s always been wonderful.”