Cleanup underway in Kasson after severe thunderstorms went through the area Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Strong winds and rain blew through Kasson, uprooting trees and blowing over branches and mailboxes Wednesday night.

The wind was short lived, but the damages will take some time to cleanup. People in the area said everything happened extremely quickly.

“I’ll be honest, I was praying to God like God help me,” said Kasson resident John Barnes. “I’ve never been in something quite like that.”

Event with all the damage, people in the area said it was a cool storm to watch as neighbors took time to survey the damages in their neighborhood.

Public Works staff was in the area helping with the cleanup of trees and other damage.