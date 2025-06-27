Cleanup begins in Rochester after Thursday’s flooding

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Flooding in the Med City didn’t just put streets underwater, but people’s basements are paying the price and many are scrambling to dry them up.

From tornadoes to gusting winds, southeast Minnesota was battered by severe storms over the last two days. In Rochester, the biggest issue on Thursday was flooding and huge puddles.

The flooding wasn’t just closing roads. The high waters are also making their way into homes, flooding basements and causing headaches for local homeowners, according to Ryan Laudon from Servpro, a water restoration damage company.

“We’ll have crews out until the work is done, like I said we run 24/7-365,” Laudon said.

Crews from Servpro are ready to work throughout Thursday evening and into Friday as people continue to discover areas of their home that need help.

“Someone may not even notice that the water has been in a basement for a day or two so tomorrow we’ll still be really busy,” Laudon said

With so much flooding in the area, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is urging to stay safe while he and his team monitor the weather.

“We put everybody to work when the weather comes to town and again try to share as much information as we can,” Torgerson said.

For those behind the wheel, if you come across a flooded street, experts from the National Weather Service say turn around, don’t drown.