Clean energy funding coming to Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Access to clean energy and lower energy bills will soon be expanding across Minnesota.

That is because the U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with farmers and small businesses through the Rural Energy for America Program.

One farmer in Owatonna will be receiving a $244,000 grant to install wind turbines which is expected to save around $27,000 in yearly electrical costs.

In total, around $1.3 million will go toward 10 projects in the state.